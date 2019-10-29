VANCOUVER – A woman and a child were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vancouver Tuesday.

Police say they are investigating the incident, which happened near West 37th Avenue and Oak Street.

While both were transported to hospital, it was mostly for precautionary measures and they "appear to be doing just fine," police told CTV News Vancouver.

No other information on how the incident occurred will be released at this time, they added.

Earlier this month, ICBC warned that the number of pedestrians hurt in crashes almost doubles from October to January as the days get shorter and weather gets wetter.

While Tuesday's collision happened in the morning, ICBC's statistics show crashes involving pedestrians happen most often between 3 and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and they're more likely to occur in intersections than anywhere else.

Over the past five years, an average of 1,200 pedestrians were injured during that four-month period, compared to the 670 injured between May and August.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel