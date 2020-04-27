Two weeks after someone broke into a hospital staff room and stole from a health-care worker on the front lines of B.C.'s COVID-19 crisis, a suspect has been charged in the theft.

New Westminster police said a woman entered Royal Columbian Hospital late at night on April 14, changed into scrubs and then broke into a nurse's locker.

The suspect allegedly made off with a wallet containing cash and credit cards, one of which was later used at a nearby business.

"It is upsetting that someone would allegedly steal from health care staff, especially while they are at work in a hospital," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release. "We're working with hospital staff and security to help ensure that this doesn't happen again."

Police said they managed to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance video, and realized the individual was already in custody for unrelated offences.

Charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, use of a credit card obtained in a crime, and fraud under $5,000 have since been approved against Surrey resident Taylor Minion.

The accused remained in custody Monday pending a court appearance.