A woman was charged with murder the day after her husband was found with suspicious injuries in his home on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

Homicide investigators said the 79-year-old Max Fischer was found in a residence in Sechelt.

Mounties had been called to the home on the Sunshine Coast Highway by neighbours, though officers did not say what the initial call suggested had happened.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Fischer had suspicious injuries.

His death was deemed a homicide, and appeared to be an isolated event. An arrest was quickly made, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Friday.

Karin Fischer, the victim's 54-year-old wife, was charged with second-degree murder the day after her husband died.

Both are German citizens, IHIT said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT by email or at 1-877-551-4448.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.