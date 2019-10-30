

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her common-law husband in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Shannon Watts, 25, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Shane John Tolmie.

Tolmie was found suffering from a stab wound inside an apartment near Abbott Street and West Pender Street in June 2018. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Watts was arrested at the time of Tolmie’s death but was released from custody while police continued their investigation and prior to the approval of the murder charge from Crown.