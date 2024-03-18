Woman attacked in Stanley Park, Vancouver police say

A woman was attacked by a male stranger in Stanley Park Monday morning, according to police, who are providing few details about what occurred but urging people to be cautious.

Officers were dispatched to Lees Trail north of the Lost Lagoon after a woman called 911 to report the attack at around 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The suspect is described as a "dark-skinned man in his 20s," standing about 5'7" tall and wearing a toque and a jacket with a "checkered pattern on the front."

The VPD's Mounted Unit and K9 Unit were called in to assist with the search but the suspect has not been located.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation, and there is some detail we are unable to share. However, we are telling the public about this incident so everyone can exercise caution in the area,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4021.