Police are warning residents in Surrey to be vigiliant after a young woman was grabbed by a stranger while she was walking alone in the community this week.

Surrey RCMP said the assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of 72 Avenue.

They said the woman in her 20s was walking along 72 Avenue when she was grabbed from behind and "bear hugged." When she screamed, the man covered her mouth, they said.

She was able to get away from her assailant by biting his hand.

The suspect is described as having a beard, being about five feet tall with a medium build.

"I was scared because that's right by where I live, that's scary to know that," said Surrey resident Ravi Aujala.

She said she feels more comfortable walking alone when she has her dog by herself, but after learning about the incident, she said she will be more aware of her surroundings.

Mounties suggest people take greater personal safety precautions by avoiding shortcuts and using main roads, walking in well-lit areas, telling someone your plans and trusting your instincts.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi