Woman attacked by cougar while mountain biking on Sunshine Coast: BCCOS

A cougar attack on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast over the weekend has conservation officials warning people to avoid a popular trail network.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says a woman was mountain biking along a trail near the Roberts Creek Forest Service Road on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. when she was chased by a cougar.

“The cougar lunged and swatted at the woman, who suffered minor injuries that were treated in hospital,” the BCCOS wrote on Twitter Monday.

“A group of nearby trail builders arrived moments after the encounter and scared the cougar off.”

Conservation officers and members of Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to the scene in the aftermath of the attack to conduct a safety sweep of the area, set up trail cameras and post signage, according to the BCCOS.

“No cougar was seen. (Conservation officers) are on site again today,” the service wrote online.

The BCCOS has closed two trails near the attack site, and is asking the public to respect the safety measure.

People are also being asked to avoid wildlife encounters by taking precautions such as travelling in groups, carrying bear spray and keeping pets on a leash.

About 2,500 cougar sightings are reported to the BCCOS every year, according to WildSafeBC.

However, the organization says not all of those sightings end up actually being related to cougars, which are the largest of three wild cat species that are native to Canada.

“Cougar attacks are very rare, but if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run,” reads the WildSafeBC website. “Make yourself as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view and allowing a clear exit for the cougar.”

If you are attacked, officials say you should always fight back and never “play dead.”

“To report cougars in conflict, sightings in urban areas, or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277,” says WildSafeBC, which is managed by the British Columbia Conservation Foundation.