Woman assaulted by 'group of youths' on New Westminster bus: police

Police in New Westminster are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a “group of youths” on a bus last weekend.

The New Westminster Police Department said it was called to 6th and Liverpool streets at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, where officers met with the victim, who “had suffered minor injuries and was in distress.”

According to police, the youth assaulted the woman while on board the bus, but they fled the scene before officers arrived.

“We believe there were transit users on board the bus who saw this assault and fled the area before police arrived. We’re asking those people to come forward to tell us about what they saw,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver with NWPD said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 604-525-5411.