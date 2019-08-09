

CTV News Vancouver





An incident in Abbotsford is under investigation after police say a woman threatened sales staff at a local clothing store with a firearm.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a 34-year-old woman wearing a wig, sunglasses and dark clothing went into a clothing store at Cedar Park Place. She was alone and staff said her actions seemed suspicious so they confronted her.

She then pulled out a firearm and threatened the staff.

The woman ran away, but was quickly found by officers less than a block away. When the woman, who has since been identified as Breana Gray, was taken into custody, police discovered the firearm was fake.

"Investigating any violent crime is top priority for AbbyPD," said Insp. Jason Burrows in a news release. "Arresting someone that is using a firearm or imitation during a violent event exposes the public, police, and even the suspect to greater risk."

Gray is still in custody and has been charged with two counts of robbery. Her next court date is Aug. 15.