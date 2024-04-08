Woman arrested after assaulting 3 strangers at random in downtown Vancouver, police say

Vancouver police say a woman is in custody after a string of stranger attacks downtown on Sunday.

The assaults began around 3:15 p.m. near West Georgia and Thurlow streets, Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News in an email.

A suspect allegedly pushed a 37-year-old mother who was walking with her daughter to the ground and stole her phone, he said.

Moments later, the suspect threw rocks at a 33-year-old woman, according to police, and then “assaulted” a 57-year-old man with a piece of wood.

The man pinned the woman down while witnesses called 911, Addison said.

Online court records associated with a file number provided by the VPD show the suspect is 32-year-old Sophia Alexis Torkos, and that she remains in custody. She has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

The records also show Torkos was found guilty on a charges of assault and mischief committed in Victoria in December of 2021.