

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A suspect has been arrested a week after transit police asked for the public's help to find a woman who apparently stole a phone from a man with physical disabilities.

Transit police said that on Sept. 12, a 19-year-old man who uses a wheelchair was aboard the 96 B-Line bus near the intersection of 80 Avenue and King George Boulevard when a woman approached him.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the woman grabbing the man's phone, which he is holding in his lap. In the video the suspect appears to rip the phone from the victim's hand and walk away, leaving him visibly upset.

Transit police said the young man is paralyzed in one hand, which made holding onto the phone when the woman grabbed it more difficult. They said he called to the bus driver for help, but the driver couldn't hear him.

Police say they identified a 32-year-old suspect who has no fixed address and is well known to police. She was arrested and was released under a promise to appear.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Surrey Provincial Court.