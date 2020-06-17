VANCOUVER -- A woman and her mother are recovering after a bear attacked them near Prince George on Tuesday, conservation officials say.

The pair was walking down a logging road when the attack took place and both had to be taken to hospital, according to a Facebook post from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. The post did not specify what kind of bear was involved or the extent of their injuries.

Conservation officials are interviewing both the woman and her mother, and the Predator Attack Team is now investigating.

Last week, a pet dog was killed in a bear attack in Forests for the World park in Prince George, according to conservation.

The BCCOS said the dog was "attacked and killed" by a black bear while it was out for a walk with its owner. Officials said bear spray was used to scare off the animal and hadn't been seen since.

"The BCCOS urges everyone enjoying outdoor spaces to use caution and be vigilant," a Facebook post from the conservation service says.

It's not known if the same bear was involved in both incidents.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk