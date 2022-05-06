Woman allegedly assaulted in underground parking lot, Surrey RCMP investigating

Surrey Mounties are investigating an alleged assault in an underground parking lot Thursday morning.

Police said they were called just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman screaming and a fire alarm going off on Old Yale Road, near King George Boulevard. When they got to the area, police said, they found a woman who had been physically assaulted while in the staircase of the parking lot.

Police said the suspect, described as a clean-shaven white man in his 20s, fled the scene before police were called. Investigators also said the suspect has a slim build and brown hair.

Surrey's Special Victims Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident and said its initial findings suggest the assault is connected to street-level sex work.

"In light of this incident we are encouraging local sex trade workers to be extra vigilant to this additional risk to their safety," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, are aware of this incident and can take additional steps to be safe."

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.