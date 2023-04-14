Woman accused of spitting on Arabic-speaking man in possible hate crime at large: Vancouver police

A photo taken from security video on shows a woman who police say spat on a man after learning he was speaking Arabic in what's now being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident reportedly took place at a coffee shop near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street on February 26, 2023 around 10:45 p.m. (Vancouver Police Department) A photo taken from security video on shows a woman who police say spat on a man after learning he was speaking Arabic in what's now being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident reportedly took place at a coffee shop near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street on February 26, 2023 around 10:45 p.m. (Vancouver Police Department)

