Woman accused of spitting on Arabic-speaking man in possible hate crime at large: Vancouver police

A woman suspected of carrying out a possible hate crime in Vancouver earlier this year remains at large, prompting police to turn to the public for help finding her.

On Friday, Vancouver police released video and a photo of a woman who they say spat on a stranger at a coffee shop near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street on the night of Feb. 26.

“The victim, a 38-year-old Vancouver man, was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends,” reads the release.

According to police, the woman initially approached the men’s table in a friendly matter and asked what language they were speaking in.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in the release. “She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Police say an investigation was immediately launched into the incident, which is being treated as a possible hate crime.

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading. Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity,” said Visintin.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, or who has more information about the interaction to call investigators at 604-717-4021.