

CTV Vancouver





Police have renewed their calls for witnesses more than four months after a man was pushed into traffic in Vancouver.

The department posted online Wednesday that they're looking for additional witnesses in what they've called a serious assault.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or his female friend, or who saw the incident occur, is asked to come forward.

The strange series of events played out on the evening of July 15. Vancouver police said two men had been walking away from the PNE Amphitheatre after a concert when they briefly stopped to check on the wellbeing of a woman who appeared intoxicated.

The woman told them she was fine, so they continued walking along East Hastings Street near Windermere.

Seconds later, they were confronted by a man who had been walking behind the woman they'd checked on, police said. It is alleged that the man ran toward them, and deliberately shoved one into traffic.

The 37-year-old from Surrey was shoved in the path of an oncoming SUV and was driven over, police say. The driver remained on scene and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tried to hold the suspect, but he and the woman believed to be his friend ran away before officers arrived.

Back in July, police released dashcam video hoping it would encourage the suspect to come forward, or that someone would identify him.

He's been described as white and in his mid-20s. He's believed to be between 6' and 6'2" with a heavy athletic build. At the time of the incident his dark hair was cut short, he had dark stubble on his face and was wearing a black T-shirt and dark shorts.

The woman is Asian, and believed to be between 5'2" and 5'4". She has a slim build, medium-length black hair and was wearing a white tank top or sundress.

Anyone who knows more about them, or about the incident itself, is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.