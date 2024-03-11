VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Witnesses sought after taxi crash that killed North Vancouver man

    Images from the scene show a blue police evidence tent set up in the road next to a taxi with front-end damage on March 9, 2024. (CTV News) Images from the scene show a blue police evidence tent set up in the road next to a taxi with front-end damage on March 9, 2024. (CTV News)
    Authorities have asked potential witnesses to come forward after a taxi struck and killed a pedestrian in North Vancouver over the weekend.

    North Vancouver RCMP said the victim was hit near Forbes Avenue and West 1st Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, and that he died at the scene.

    On Monday, the detachment identified the victim as a local resident in his 20s.

    "Our sincerest condolences to the young man’s family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss of life," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release.

    "The North Vancouver RCMP Victim Services and the Integrated First Nations Unit has been engaged and is supporting all those who have been affected by this tragedy."

    Investigators believe the taxi was heading south on Forbes at the time of the collision. Impaired driving has been ruled out as a factor.

    Authorities asked anyone with information – or dash-cam video taken in the area around the time of the crash – to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. 

