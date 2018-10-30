

CTV Vancouver





A 71-year-old Port Coquitlam, B.C. woman is in "very serious condition" after she was struck by a pickup truck Monday, Mounties say.

In a statement issued the following day, RCMP said the collision occurred in the 1900 block of United Boulevard in Coquitlam shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was on the sidewalk and the truck was leaving a large parking lot when it hit her. The collision occurred at low speed and police do not believe impairment was a factor. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene.

"Unfortunately, this collision is a prime example of why November is Pedestrian Safety Month," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. "Drivers need to be more alert in this dark and rainy season. Pedestrians need to keep their eyes up and wear bright, reflective clothing. No matter who’s at fault, a pedestrian will always lose (in) a collision with a vehicle."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information that could advance the investigation is asked to call Mounties at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-33744.