Witnesses sought after man allegedly exposed himself to woman in Burnaby park

Mounties are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Burnaby's Central Park Tuesday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP said officers were patrolling the west side of the park on bikes just before 4 p.m. when they were flagged down by the victim.

"The victim stated that the unknown man said hi and hello while staring at her before he lowered his pants and exposed himself," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, adding that the man then walked away.

Despite extensive patrols of the area, RCMP said the man was not located.

The suspect is described as a white man with an athletic build, long brown hair and a full dark brown beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark long pants and carrying a big black backpack with yellow components on it.

"We would like the public to be aware of this incident and to report any similar occurrences to police," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. "We would also like to commend the victim for reporting this to us as soon as she could."

RCMP said officers have been conducting extra patrols in the Central Park area since the incident and will continue to do so.

Mounties are also reminding the public that there are five City of Burnaby Emergency Call Boxes spread throughout the park at the following locations:

Outdoor pool;

Pitch & putt;

Tennis courts;

Patterson SkyTrain Station;

Variety Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-23738.