Witnesses sought after body found in Kamloops dumpster: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after a body was discovered in a Kamloops dumpster Thursday night.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to the 1900 block of Curlew Drive in the Valleyview neighbourhood just before midnight, when they found the body in a dumpster between two buildings.

"A police presence remains on scene and in the area while officers work to determine whether the death is suspicious," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Friday.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and includes collecting physical evidence, obtaining statements, and seeking witnesses, images, and video that may assist in determining what transpired."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-13551.