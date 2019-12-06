VANCOUVER -- The province's police watchdog is seeking witnesses to an arrest in Penticton earlier this month where a suspect sustained a head injury and died six days later.

The Independent Investigations Office says the suspect in a theft from a store suffered the injury while resisting arrest on Nov. 8.

The agency says he was taken to hospital but escaped and had to be returned to the facility by police -- where his condition deteriorated, and he died on Nov. 14.

Anyone who saw or recorded the arrest is being asked to contact the IIO -- in particular the driver and or occupants of a tan or grey coloured Honda Odyssey or of a purple or grey Honda CRV spotted in the area.