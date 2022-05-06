Witnesses say a man hid behind a bush and took photos of kids. The RCMP wants to know why.

Police are investigating a strange situation reported in Kamloops earlier this week.

According to the local RCMP, officers were called to Bank Road Wednesday afternoon to investigate what they're calling a "suspicious occurrence."

They were told that a man was hiding behind a bush in an area near a school. He appeared to be taking photos of children.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP went to the area and looked for the man witnesses saw behaving strangely, but he'd left the area before they could find him.

The RCMP released a photo taken of a person alleged to be the man behind the incident, asking for the public's help to identify him.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement Thursday that they'd like to speak with him and figure out what happened.

The photo shows the man in profile as he walks away northbound on Gilbert Street.

Anyone with more information on what happened or who the person in the photo is, including the man himself, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.