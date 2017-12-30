

CTV Vancouver





Several police vehicles responded to Morley Street and Walker Avenue in Burnaby Saturday afternoon after residents in the area said they heard gunfire.

Officers arrived on scene just before 3 p.m. and a K9 unit could be seen working.

William Giroux, a man who lives on the street, told CTV News he heard five shots and saw a red car speeding away.

"It's close to home," he said.

Burnaby RCMP have not responded to requests for comment. There's no word on whether the public is at risk or if anyone was hurt by the gunfire.

Along with five police cruisers and an ambulance, a police helicopter was seen flying over the area.