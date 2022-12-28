Witness recalls aftermath of deadly Christmas Eve bus crash on B.C. highway

It was a cautious Christmas Eve drive for Bill Gerber and his family as they drove from Abbotsford to Kelowna.

Not far into their familiar route, they were shocked to see a bus flipped on its side and dozens of people standing on the highway.

“We just said, oh my god, that’s a bus.”

Gerber said his wife and daughter immediately knew they had to stop and help.

“We didn’t know what we were about to experience and we just took part and we just did what we could,” Gerber said. “A lot of people were in shock, a lot of people were scared and cold.”

The Ebus vehicle was travelling on the Okanagan Connector the evening of Dec. 24 when it crossed the median and rolled into the ongoing lanes. RCMP say 41 people were sent to hospital out of the 46 people on board, while 4 people were killed.

Gerber and his family drove up to the incident before ambulances arrived. He says many drivers stopped to offer blankets and first aid.

“We were just supporting them, holding them, encouraging them,” he said.

“I just kept thinking, what if I was on the bus, or what if my daughter was on the bus?” he recalled. “I’m hoping that family or friends of these people who see these interviews know that we tried to take of these people.”

The memories of that night still impact him.

“There was unfortunately one lady in the front of the bus who didn’t survive," he said. "People were saying, ‘Stay with us, stay with us.’”

Gerber’s hasn’t stopped helping since that night.

His family has returned to the crash site on Highway 97C to retrieve cellphones and tablets that were left in the snow. His hope is to connect victims with their items.

His daughter was able to connect with the family of a young teenager who was killed in the crash and returned her phone to the parents.

“The young lady was 18, the same age as my daughter. So they felt in a spiritual way, it was good that an 18-year-old girl ended up having it and ended up communicating with them.”

Gerber and his wife have since gone to the Kelowna hospital to speak with passengers they comforted the night of Dec. 24 – an evening that his family and people who stopped on the highway will never forget.