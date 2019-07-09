Social media video has emerged showing what the man behind the clip is calling an attempted car-jacking outside a Maple Ridge McDonald's.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, however, say it’s unclear exactly what happened. Regardless, it was a frightening trip to the drive-thru that didn’t go as planned.

Few details have been confirmed, but a man who claims to be an employee at the McDonald’s at 203rd St. and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge posted the security video to a community Facebook page, claiming it showed a regular customer in the drive-thru thwarting a car-jacking on Monday night.

In the video, a man approaches an orange car before the driver reverses a few metres as the man reaches for the driver’s side door handle.

Suddenly the car lurches forward, speeding out of the parking lot as the man runs away on foot.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says it was unaware of the incident until CTV News Vancouver brought it to its attention.

Police are encouraging people not to jump to conclusions based on the short video clip posted online.

"Ridge Meadows RCMP is aware of the incident you refer to and provided via an online social media platform and has not received any related calls or reports in the past 24 hours," said Cost. Julie Klaussner. "We want to remind people that any time you see a short video clip online there is always more to the before, during and after of what you are seeing and it is easy to speculate without collecting all the facts."

No one at the McDonald’s would speak to CTV News about the incident and the company’s national headquarters also declined to comment.

Ridge Meadows RCMP encourage anyone involved to contact the detachment so an investigation can be launched if necessary.