VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are expected to give their final COVID-19 update of the week Friday, a day after B.C.'s rolling seven-day average fell to the lowest it's been since early October.

With the latest numbers, presented at a news conference Thursday, the province's average sits at 114 daily cases. It's the lowest that number has been since Oct. 4.

On Friday, B.C.'s top doctor will give another update on the spread of the novel coronavirus, this time through a written statement issued with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The update from provincial health officer Bonnie Henry will include the latest case numbers, as well as any deaths and outbreaks recorded in the 24-hour period since her previous address.

On Thursday, B.C.'s health-care system was dealing with 1,451 active cases. Dr. Henry said 131 people were in hospital, 44 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

With 120 new cases reported Thursday, B.C.'s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 146,794.

One death was noted in that update, bringing the toll in B.C. to 1,739. Another 143,579 are considered to have recovered.

About three-quarters of adults and youth have been at least partially immunized against the disease, and 768,008 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.