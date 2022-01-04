With most kids heading back to school a week later in B.C., what's being done now to prepare?

As kids in British Columbia head back to school in what officials call a "phased" return, what is being done to protect them and their teachers from the fast-spreading Omicron variant?

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside was asked this and other questions during an interview on CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

She said challenges specific to the variant are being addressed by a return to measures first used in the earlier stages of the pandemic. The focus is on trying to prevent crowding and managing interactions between students and staff.

Schools are spending time re-introducing those measures, she said, as well as making sure everyone is wearing their masks correctly – three-layer masks that schools have been providing.

Whiteside was asked about other tools being called for by teachers and others in the school community, including high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. She didn't address calls for the filters specifically, but said, "We've been doing a lot of work on ventilation… including making significant investments to ensure that we're supporting districts doing the work they need to do to upgrade and properly maintain their ventilation systems."

She said that work has been underway since the start of the pandemic, and a "number of schools" have upgraded their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in the last two years.

Some schools have invested in portable air filtration systems, she said.

Whiteside said the ministry asked all school districts to do an inventory and report on the state of ventilation systems in schools, and experts have been engaged to determine next steps.

She said rapid testing kits are another important element of the work being done by public health officials this week. Public health teams are working with school districts this week, with most kids set to return a week later than initially scheduled, on how to manage clusters of COVID-19 in the new year.

But when asked when rapid tests would be handed out, as they have been at some schools in Ontario, Whiteside said only that public health officials are working with the federal government to secure a supply.

She said the protocols and policies around the use of those tests are "important" but did not give a straight answer, or give any details on what the use of rapid tests at schools would look like.

Another topic being discussed this week is what will happen if too many teachers are off sick to keep classes going. Whiteside said it's something schools and districts are creating plans for, but did not say what those plans might look like.

Whiteside was also asked whether school closures are possible, and how quickly an online-only method of instruction could be put in place in the event of a closure.

The minister said studies have highlighted the importance of in-person learning for children and youth, but she said the education system "needs to be nimble" and there will be plans in place in case kids can't be in class for some time.

For now, the focus is mitigating exposure and spread, but that pivoting is possible and is something schools will be prepared for.

With an interview from CTV News Vancouver's Keri Adams