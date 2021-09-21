With more than 300 in hospital, health officials to provide another update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Vancouver -

After announcing nearly 1,700 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, health officials in British Columbia will give another update on the spread of the disease Tuesday.

B.C. recorded 1,692 cases between Friday's and Monday's updates, and 11 more deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus during the same period.

The health minister, Adrian Dix, will speak live Tuesday at a news conference with the province's top doctor, Bonnie Henry. It is not yet known whether the update will include the latest data.

At the same time, the number of people in hospital is climbing again in B.C. Monday's update included 307 hospitalizations – the first time the indicator of the seriousness of the pandemic has passed 300 since May.

On May 25, 301 people were in hospital, 93 of whom were being treated in intensive care. Now, there are 156 in ICUs across B.C.

Of those currently in ICUs, 89 per cent haven't received any vaccination against COVID-19, the province's health minister said.

A recent U.K. study found the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in Canada, could double the risk of hospitalization among the unvaccinated.

The latest data from B.C. suggests about 87 per cent of eligible residents of the province had had at least one dose. Nearly 80 per cent have had both.

