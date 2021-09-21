With more than 300 in hospital, health officials to provide another update on COVID-19 in B.C.

A man wears a face mask near the waterfront in Vancouver. (Shutterstock) A man wears a face mask near the waterfront in Vancouver. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener