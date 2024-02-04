'With a heavy heart' Canucks announce passing of team dog Ryp

Ryp, the four-legged member of the Vancouver Canucks, who quickly became a fan and player favourite, has died.

The team confirmed the news Sunday in a social media post, calling the young lab “an incredibly special member of our Canucks family.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Ryp’s sudden passing late last week,” the team said, sharing a photo of the pup in a Canucks hoodie.

“You and your legacy will not be forgotten.”

An incredibly special member of our Canucks family through our partnership with BC Guide Dogs. You and your legacy will not be forgotten pic.twitter.com/4OkNARCvIk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2024

The dog was named after former teammate Rick Rypien, who died tragically in 2011.

“To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate,” the Canucks wrote when he was first introduced. “Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. He is a helper.”

The star of many social media videos, Ryp was part of the Canucks’ partnership with BC Guide Dogs.