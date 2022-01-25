Winter Wellness Essentials with Taylor Kaye

VANCOUVER -

It is already the end of January.

The days are getting slightly longer, but there are still several weeks of winter ahead.

Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live to share some winter wellness essentials to thrive this season.

Healthy snacks can help fuel the day.

Kaye recommends going to HomeSense and WINNERS to explore the varieties they carry. It is a great location to find protein powders, snack bars, and a variety of snack options that won’t bust the budget.

On the show, Kaye shared how to make Chia Pudding and Frozen Banana Pops. These are easy treats that have been a crowd favourite for her three kids, affectionately known as The Special Kayes.

HomeSense and WINNERS are both great destinations for stocking up on the latest workout gear.

They carry a vast range of essentials from sweat wicking apparel to equipment that is perfect for at-home workouts.

Self-care may sound like a cliché term, but it is essential to incorporate in our lives.

Kaye shared that HomeSense and WINNERS have plenty of great ways to accomplish self-care Sunday at home. They have luxurious robes, eye masks, crystal bath bombs, and many other items to create an at home oasis.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.