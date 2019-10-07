VANCOUVER - Drivers: beware.

Snow fell over parts of the province's Peace River region Monday morning, and the latest forecast calls for flurries in parts of B.C. overnight.

A cold front sweeping down from the north will turn rain to snow at some higher elevations, Environment Canada said.

Periods of snow are expected to develop Monday evening and continue well into Tuesday.

Some areas could see as much as 10 centimetres of accumulation by the time the snow stops, while others could see more.

The highway passes most at risk are Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass, a special weather statement issued Monday morning warned.

Drivers planning to travel those routes are reminded that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, and conditions can be hazardous.

Special weather statements have been issued for the following routes

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt via Allison Pass

Coquihalla Highway –Merritt to Kamloops

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

A statement is also in effect for the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region.

The coolest spot in the province Monday was Muncho Lake, where the temperature dipped to -3 C. The warmest area was Lytton, where the mercury climbed to 17.5 C Monday afternoon.

In Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada forecast a high of 14 C, with a chance of rain continuing through the afternoon and evening. The clouds are expected to part by Wednesday, when the weather agency expects it to be sunny but just 9 C.

The seasonal norm for this time of year is a high of about 15 C, though it was a chilly -0.6 C on this day 70 years ago.

On the Island, the temperature in Victoria was expected to reach 15 C, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

