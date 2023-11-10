VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla

    A winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla, where hazardous conditions are expected over the weekend.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says rain mixed with snow is expected to start to fall Friday night before changing to heavy snow throughout the day and overnight Saturday. Between 20 and 30 centimetres of accumulation is anticipated.

    "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the weather agency's warning says.

    Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

    Would-be travellers along the route between Hope and Merritt are advised to monitor road and weather conditions.

