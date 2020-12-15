VANCOUVER -- Drivers travelling through some of B.C.'s mountain passes are urged to be extra cautious over the next 24 hours as hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning early Tuesday morning for the Coquihalla Highway and snowfall warnings for parts of Highway 3 and Highway 97.

Along the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Environment Canada says "significant amounts of snow accompanied by gusty winds" are expected Tuesday and into Wednesday. By the morning, up to 30 centimetres could accumulate.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the warning says.

Along Highway 3 – particularly between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – Environment Canada's snowfall warning says about 15 centimetres could accumulate by Tuesday evening.

Further north in the province, a warning was issued for Highway 97 along Pine Pass.

"A storm system will move into the B.C. Interior today and stall over the region tonight," the warning says. "Flurries are expected today followed by 10 cm of snow tonight."

The warning says flurries are likely to continue on Wednesday in that area.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s Lower Mainland is in for a soggy week. Temperatures are expected to hover around 7 or 8 C, and rain is in the forecast until at least next Monday.