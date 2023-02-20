Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.

Environment and Climate Change Canada alerted both regions—including the Coquihalla Highway--- of a weather front moving through British Columbia on Monday.

“An approaching Pacific frontal system will give snow to the B.C. Interior,” the federal agency wrote in the winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, shortly before 5 a.m.

By Tuesday morning, between 25 to 35 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate at the summit.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning reads. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

A few minutes later, the agency issued a rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, where a deluge is expected to cause localized flooding and water pooling and roads.

“The rain will intensify today and persist through tonight, with total rainfall amounts in excess of 50mm,” ECCC wrote. “The heavy rain will taper off Tuesday morning.”

Meanwhile, residents in Metro Vancouver have been told to expect gusty winds Monday night.

“The strongest wind gusts are expected near the Strait of Georgia. These winds gusts may cause tree branches to break and lead to possible power outages,” the special weather statement reads. “Winds will ease Tuesday morning as the system moves further inland.”

That same low pressure system has prompted a wind warning for Greater Victoria, where gusts are expected to hit 100 km/h near the Juan De Fuca Strait.