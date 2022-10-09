Windy weather in forecast prompts special weather statement for Metro Vancouver

The first "wind event" of the season for Metro Vancouver is forecast for Monday, bringing a risk of broken branches and power outages, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Gusty conditions are expected to start around noon and last through the night, a special weather statement issued by the agency says, adding a cold front will bring winds at speeds between 40 and 60 km/h.

"Little to no precipitation accumulation is expected during this time," it continues, adding the recent hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of "drought-weakened tree branches" breaking and causing "damage, injury, and power outages."

The special weather statement and anticipated cooler weather follows a period of unseasonable heat which has continued to break records in many communities.

On Friday, the province issued a statement reminding British Columbians that wildfire risk remains high.

"Sustained warm and dry weather will extend British Columbia’s wildfire season well into the fall. Drought conditions can be attributed to warmer seasonal temperatures and below normal rainfall," a statement from the Ministry of Forests said.

"Many areas of B.C. have set temperature records in recent weeks, and accumulated rainfall amounts through September were below normal levels."

Some parts of the province were rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Friday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island. Seven other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."