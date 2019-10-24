VANCOUVER - A special weather statement is warning residents in parts of B.C. that strong winds are heading their way.

Environment Canada has issued the statement for the Okanagan Valley, Chilcotin, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, North and South Thompson and Shuswap areas.

According to the weather statement, strong winds are expected to develop Thursday night and into Friday. Wind gusts of 80 km/h are expected in some areas.

The storm comes as a Pacific low pressure system is expected to cross the central interior overnight. A cold front will then pass through the southern interior on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Lower Mainland could see some wind after midnight. Southern gusts could reach 50 km/h and they're expected to turn into northwest wind gusts that could reach 70 km/h Friday morning.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and highs of 13 C. Friday is expected to see rain in the morning and highs of 12.

At least five straight days of sun are coming up in the forecast for the weekend and heading into next week, with high temperatures averaging around 11 and dipping as low as 2 C overnight.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download.