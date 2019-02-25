Wind warning lifted for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 8:20AM PST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 2:05PM PST
Environment Canada has lifted a wind warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
The agency had warned of gusts up to 90 km/h, which could damage buildings, but lifted that alert early Monday afternoon.
