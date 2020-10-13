VANCOUVER -- A special wind warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver.

The Environment Canada warning, issued around 5 a.m. Tuesday, encompasses the entire Lower Mainland and warns of strong winds up to 90 km/h.

“Widespread gusty winds are expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound today,” reads the statement.

“A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is approaching Vancouver Island and will cross the island south of Port Hardy late this morning,” it continues.

Bowen Island, as well as areas of Metro Vancouver that are near the Strait of Georgia can expect southeast winds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h.

Toward the late morning, widespread gusty winds will come in from the southwest, and are expected to range from 60 to 90 km/h across Metro Vancouver as well as in the Fraser Valley.

The wind may bring down tree branches and blow unsecured items away, warns the statement.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches,” reads the statement.

The wind is expected to ease on Tuesday evening.