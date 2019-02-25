Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency says a cold air mass moving through the Fraser Valley will create wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Winds are expected to decrease slightly this afternoon. but remain strong until Tuesday morning.