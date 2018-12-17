

Another windstorm that's headed for B.C.'s South Coast could cause property damage or even injuries, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency says winds are expected to reach 70 km/h over parts of Metro Vancouver, Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and the east coast of Vancouver Island as an "intense front" arrives Monday afternoon.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada said in a 4:18 a.m. warning.

The winds could also break branches off trees before conditions ease up as the front moves inland Monday night.

Even stronger winds are in the forecast in the western Fraser Valley. Environment Canada cautions Abbotsford could see gusts of up to 90 km/h, which it warns is strong enough to potentially damage roof shingles and windows.

Another storm that delivered 90 km/h winds on Friday forced several ferry cancellations, cut power to thousands of BC Hydro customers and closed down Grouse Mountain.

