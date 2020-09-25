VANCOUVER -- A storm hitting Metro Vancouver Friday morning is bringing gusty wind and heavy rain to many areas.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta. The latest storm is expected to bring strong winds of 60 km/h to 90 km/h.

“Areas of concern include Westham Island, Ladner, Tsawwassen, south Delta, south Surrey and White Rock,” the warning says. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Winds were gusting hard in Tsawwassen by 6 a.m., but BC Ferries had not yet issued any sailing cancellations.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for much of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada expects significant rainfall in some areas, with 30 millimetres to 50 millimetres possible in some areas along the mountains by mid-morning on Friday.

Areas expected to be hardest hit include the North Shore, including North and west Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.

A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for several areas including the North Shore mountains, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.