Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.

Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.

Western Vancouver Island is expected to take the brunt of the rain with 180 to 200 millimetres expected through to Wednesday, according to a rainfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada early Tuesday morning.

"A Pacific weather system will move onshore today and stall over the region, bringing abundant moisture from the subtropics," the weather service said. "Rain will start this morning, and then become heavy at times tonight and continue through Wednesday."

Inland and eastern Vancouver Island are expected to see between 60 and 120 millimetres of rain, while northern Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii will experience strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 110 km/h.

Environment Canada says coastal residents should expect power outages due to downed tree branches and potential damage to buildings.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, where river levels could rise suddenly with the precipitation.

The river centre is warning drivers to be alert to road conditions and not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

A travel advisory is also in place for Highway 4, east of Port Alberni, warning that heavy rains could wash debris onto the road from the cliffs above where a wildfire damaged trees and destabilized the soil in the summer.