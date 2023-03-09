Win cash while supporting animal welfare: BC SPCA launches springtime lottery sales

British Columbians are being offered the chance to win big this spring through an annual lottery for animals in need.

The BC SPCA launched ticket sales for its springtime lottery on Thursday, with up to $150,000 up for grabs by way of 30 cash prizes awarded daily throughout the month of June.

Alina Wilson, the senior officer of digital giving at BC SPCA, says this spring’s 50/50 pot of up to $800,000 is the biggest to date.

Participating in the lottery is “a great way to have a bit of fun, have a chance at some amazing prizes and be there for animals in need,” Wilson told CTV News Thursday.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the SPCA’s areas of greatest needs, according to Wilson.

“From wildfires that we’ve had to deal with to the November floods—the money will go towards any large rescues of animals that are coming in at once that are needing medical care and food,” she said.

Last year, the springtime lottery brought in a total of $2.5 million for the BC SPCA.

“It’s really amazing. We’re incredibly lucky that there are so many passionate animal lovers,” said Wilson. “It makes a huge difference.”

Ticket sales for this year's springtime lottery will end at midnight on May 12, unless the BC SPCA sells out sooner, and participants must be residents of British Columbia.

The springtime lottery has been so successful in recent years that the BC SPCA launched a new summertime initiative back in 2020.

Last year, a Kelowna resident won the spring 50/50 pot, while someone in Ladysmith won the pot in the summer.

According to the BC SPCA’s website, where lottery ticket packages are available for purchase, chances of winning the 50/50 prize are one in 104,000.

There’s a one in 107,000 chance of winning one of the grand prizes.

Tickets for the calendar lottery, which must be purchased in order to buy into the 50/50 pot, are priced at $10 for one ticket, while three tickets go for $60 and a pack of six costs $90.

One 50/50 ticket costs $10, while packs of three or six can be purchased for $25 and $40, respectively.