

CTV Vancouver

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will be bringing his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" to Vancouver on September 25th, 2018 at Rogers Arena, and we are giving our winners a pair of Beat the Box Office premium tickets! Follow CTV Morning Live on Facebook for details on how you can win!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 23rd, 10am at ticketmaster.ca or by phone at 1-855-985-5000. The show will feature multiple CCMA nominee Lindsay Ell as the supporting act.

“It’s not very often you get to share the stage with an artist you’ve looked up to since the beginning of your career,” said Ell, whose recent album The Project debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart. “I am SO excited to be touring with Keith Urban and can’t wait to play for fans in the venues I grew up in!"

Urban’s 58-city “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” will kick off in June and run through November. Urban’s shows have become concert events that electrify. They’re unexpected, if not unpredictable, and have been hailed by media around the world as “concert experiences not to be missed.” The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live and an all-new concert production that promises to be as spectacular as never before.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”