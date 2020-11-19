VANCOUVER -- After B.C.'s premier dropped heavy hints that new COVID-19 restrictions are coming, the province's top health officials are scheduled to give an update Thursday afternoon.

While that briefing will also include the usual daily update on how many positive tests were reported over the past 24 hours, it's likely new orders or measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 will also be announced.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan said during a news conference that there's a "second component" to the regional health orders put in place earlier this month, and that Henry will discuss orders on Thursday.

"We have a significant two weeks ahead of us as we look at the second component of the regional orders that were put in place," Horgan said Wednesday. "Dr. Henry will have more to say on orders."

The current public health order for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, which restricts social gatherings, some travel including for sports and some indoor physical activities, is scheduled to end on Nov. 23.

However, coronavirus case numbers have continued to rise since the order was first announced. Just this week, B.C. broke its previous records for active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, daily increases and daily fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel