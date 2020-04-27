VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's park board is scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss issues related to COVID-19.

It’s the first time commissioners have held a regular meeting since the province declared a state of emergency back in March.

A staff report on parks and recreation’s response to the outbreak is expected to be presented.

While few details of the report have been provided before the evening meeting, the park board has already taken numerous steps to try and promote physical distancing at its green spaces and facilities.

Stanley Park Drive was shutdown to vehicle traffic earlier this month in an effort to reduce the amount of visitors.

Cyclists have also been asked to stay off the seawall.

Staff have been making the rounds at other popular spots in the city to remind people to practice physical distancing.

Some even carried hula hoops and hockey sticks as a visual representation of the two metres of space that health officials are advising.

Log benches were also removed from beaches and outdoor courts were shutdown to keep people away.

However, 311 is still experiencing a surge of complaints about people not following the rules.

Monday’s report could determine if further steps need to be taken.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the park board for comment.