Will more COVID-19 orders be lifted in B.C. before spring break? Health officials to give update

B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday and will share a timeline for when the indoor mask mandate and vaccine passports will be lifted.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

While details weren't given about Thursday's COVID-19 update ahead of time, CTV News has learned Henry and Dix will announce the timeline for when some health orders will be lifted.

Henry and Dix previously said health orders would be reassessed before spring break, which begins on Monday for many school districts. Restrictions may also be reassessed before the Easter long weekend in April.

"We'll be reviewing with you every order that's currently in place in British Columbia on Thursday in the discussion," Dix told reporters Wednesday.

"In any event, that doesn't mean action will be taken. In the discussion, we'll review all those orders."

Many health orders have already been lifted in B.C., but mask requirements for indoor public spaces and vaccine passports for discretionary businesses and activities are still in place.

There are no limits to personal gatherings, however, and organized events can operate at full capacity with mask and vaccine card protocols in place.

Henry and Dix may also address a recent public health order, posted earlier in the week, requiring health professionals to disclose their vaccination status to their colleges by the end of the month. Contrary to a previous announcement from health officials, however, the order doesn't mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, nor does it lay out consequences for those who aren't immunized.

