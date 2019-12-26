VANCOUVER -- Even though many British Columbians aren't happy with how much they're paying for cell phone bills each month, most don't think government interventions will make a difference, a new poll has found.

According to results from Research Co.'s online survey, about 70 per cent of B.C. residents polled say they feel the cost of their phone plans are either "very expensive" or "moderately expensive." That number's even higher for mobile users aged 35-to-54, with 77 per cent believing they pay too much for wireless service.

This issue of expensive plans has been on the provincial government's radar, with Premier John Horgan appointing Maple Ridge MLA Bob D'Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options in November.

However, only 35 per cent of B.C. residents feel the province's efforts will be successful in the end, the Research Co. poll found. Meanwhile, about 31 per cent of B.C. residents think the federal government will deliver on its promises to lower cellphone bills in Canada.

Making matters worse, monthly plans for U.S. residents tend to be lower than the average Canadian plan, which costs about $75 for two gigabytes of data, Research Co. says. In other countries, the monthly cost can be even lower.

"Most British Columbians know that wireless costs are lower in the United States than in Canada," said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. in a news release.

"But the current cost of a monthly plan for a mobile phone with two gigabytes of data in Australia and Italy is significantly lower, at $21 and $25 a month, respectively."

In B.C., D'Eith has previously said the provincial government will take a look at cellphone issues and conduct a legislative review of the province's consumer protection laws to ensure users are familiar with their rights and protections.

The survey's results were gathered from an online study conducted between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16, 2019 among 800 B.C. adults. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

With files from The Canadian Press