VANCOUVER -- With COVID-19 case counts steadily rising in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another update on how the disease is spreading.

In an afternoon statement, information will be released to residents on the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks.

On Wednesday, 553 more infections were added to B.C.'s total, pushing the seven-day average to 531.

About 42 per cent of the new cases came from the Interior Health region.

The health ministry also announced one more death related to the coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,782.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel