VANCOUVER -- One more COVID-19 case update is expected to be released by B.C.'s health ministry Friday afternoon.

That update will come in an information bulletin and will have details on the latest case counts, deaths and vaccination rates in B.C.

In recent days, the province has recorded a steady increase in cases, especially in the Interior Health region.

On Thursday, the province recorded the highest single-day increase in cases since June 5 with 205 new positive tests. More than half, 107, were in the Interior.

The latest numbers brought the province's rolling seven-day average for new cases to 131, the highest it's been since June 13.

As of Thursday there were 1,055 active cases of the COVID-19 in B.C., including 51 people who are hospitalized, 20 of them in intensive care.

The last time B.C.'s active caseload topped 1,000 was more than a month ago, on June 26.

