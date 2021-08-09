VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week is expected to be released by health officials Monday and will reveal whether daily case counts continued to climb over the weekend.

In the afternoon, the health ministry is expected to release the latest COVID-19 figures, which will cover a three-day period.

Minister Adrian Dix will also be speaking at an afternoon news conference with the provincial health officer.

The province has recorded a noticeable spike in cases in recent weeks, with the seven-day average hitting 279 cases last Friday after 464 new infections were added to B.C.'s total. That's the highest the average has been since May.

Nearly 60 per cent of the infections announced Friday, which is when health officials last gave an update, were identified in the Interior Health region. Rapid spread in that authority prompted the government to once again ramp up COVID-19 measures in the Central Okanagan.

Those measures include the closure of bars and nightclubs, decreased liquor service hours in restaurants, and new limits on personal gatherings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ian Holliday